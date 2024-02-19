The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor, and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC, Beltsville, MD was awarded a $90,000,000 contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia, PA.

RMF Engineering, Inc., Catonsville, MD was awarded a $608,073 contract to provide engineering services to the National Institutes of Health in Catonsville, MD.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, Frederick MD was awarded a $40,494,095 contract to provide facilities support services to the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, TN.

Westat, Inc., Rockville, MD was awarded a $29,874,469 contract to provide research and development in the social sciences and humanities to the Department of Education, Washington, DC.

Reli Group, Inc., Catonsville, MD was awarded a $310,282 contract to provide administrative management and general management consulting services to the Transportation Security Administration in Springfield, VA.

Jacobs Technology Inc. Columbia, MD was awarded a $28,465,594 contract for computer systems design services for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Severn, MD.

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy Incorporated, Baltimore, MD was awarded a $25,000,000 contract for research and development in the physical, engineering, and life sciences to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Baltimore, MD.

Fearless Solutions, LLC, Baltimore, MD was awarded a $2,400,000 contract to provide custom computer programming services for the Federal Acquisition Service in Washington, DC.

KBR Wyle Services, LLC, Lexington Park, MD was awarded a $24,382,862 contract for flight training to the Federal Acquisition Service in Fort Hood, TX.

Harkins Builders Inc., Columbia, MD, was awarded a $31,535,881 contract for construction of Crash Rescue Station One at Joint Base Andrews for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Washington, D.C.

Phillips Corp., Federal Division, Hanover, MD, and subcontractors Delta H (Carroll, OH) and Machine Tool Service (Spokane, WA) were awarded a $9,601,616 contract modification to provide on-time delivery of carriers, submarines, and barges to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA.

Tista Science and Technology Corporation, Rockville, MD was awarded a $22,022,000 contract to provide Computer Systems Design Services for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Potomac, MD. https://tistatech.com/contact/

