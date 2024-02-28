Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has published its Civil Rights Guide, which spotlights 60 historically significant sites from America’s Civil Rights Movement. The guide commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which was signed on July 2 that year.

The guide showcases the area’s heritage and provides detailed walking and driving maps to facilitate exploration of its cultural and historical landmarks. Embedded in the guide are QR codes directly connecting visitors to site-specific oral histories, where community members share their firsthand accounts of life during the Civil Rights Movement.

The publication also amplifies the organization’s Black History 365 tourism initiative, which celebrates the history, heritage and contributions of Black Marylanders and the narrative of the African Diaspora in the community through immersive travel experiences.

It was initiated through a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority in partnership with the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area. Visitors can access the guide at www.CivilRightsGuide.com or obtain a printed version at the VAAAC Visitors Center, which is located at 26 West Street in downtown Annapolis; the information kiosk at Annapolis City Dock; and at Maryland Visitor & Welcome Centers across the region.

