The new facility serves as the hub for Blue Whale EV and Critical Peak Electrical Services. (Submitted photo)

Blue Whale EV, an end-to-end advisory and service organization to the EV charging community, recently hosted the grand opening of its new headquarters at 980 Mercantile Drive, Hanover. The state-of-the-art 10,000-square-foot facility serves as the company’s central hub for its sales, storage and service of electric vehicle chargers and EV charging infrastructure.

In addition, this facility will also serve as the headquarters for Critical Peake Electrical Services, which is the installation and maintenance arm of Blue Whale EV.

The EV charging industry is expanding rapidly and manufacturers are working to simply produce enough chargers to satisfy demand. In 2023, electric vehicles accounted for 7.6% of total U.S. car sales, up from 5.9% in 2022.

Handling customer education, sales negotiation, installation and maintenance on top of manufacturing chargers is something few companies can sustain. With established partnerships with electrical services providers, as well as industry expertise in EV charging, Blue Whale EV connects manufacturers with clients and ensures that all clients receive the attention and service they need throughout their EV charging adoption journey.

Charging station manufacturers such as Blink, Xeal and ChargePoint were on hand to celebrate this occasion with Blue Whale EV.

“It is truly an exciting time to be in the EV charging industry,” said Scott Swidersky, chief marketing officer for Blue Whale EV. “We have built this state-of-the-art facility with the help of St. John Properties that will allow the business to scale, while continuing to provide our white glove and consultative approach to building the critical infrastructure needed to promote electric vehicles throughout the mid-Atlantic region.”

