BWI Marshall Airport. (Maryland Aviation Administration photo)

From BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Executive Director/CEO Ricky Smith:

“As part of the Airport Minority Advisory Council Economic Opportunity and Policy Forum, I officially signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project Pledge. By signing this document on behalf of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, I am proud to join other airports and other transportation industry leaders in working to create more contracting opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.

“As a national initiative, the EIP was created to provide greater access to prime, joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses. The EIP is working with public sector agencies, engineering consultancies and professional organizations to enhance contracting processes for disadvantaged businesses.

“The Pledge underscores our commitment at BWI Marshall to proactive actions that will foster opportunity, create jobs and help build generational wealth for these HUBs. The signing ceremony was an important milestone that marked our dedication to grow the share of major infrastructure contracts awarded to small and disadvantaged businesses.”

