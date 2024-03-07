TEDCO has appointed the Equitech Growth Commission to manage the Cultivate Maryland initiative, which was established by the Maryland General Assembly as the Equitech Growth Fund & Commission during the 2023 legislative session.

The quest of the initiative is to increase Maryland’s competitiveness as an innovation economy. This decision was made in response to a recent study that outlined the need for promoting more diversity and inclusion in Maryland’s technology ecosystem.

As established, Cultivate Maryland is managed by the 24-member Equitech Growth Commission. Of these individuals, 10 are appointed by the governor, three are appointed by the speaker of the House and three are appointed by the president of the Senate.

The Equitech Growth Commission includes:

● Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO

● Tom Sadowski, Maryland Economic Development Corp.

● Heather Gramm, Maryland Department of Commerce

● Rachael Parker, Maryland Department of Labor

● Richard Kincaid, Maryland State Department of Education

● Christy Wyskiel, The Johns Hopkins University

● Michele Masucci, University System of Maryland

● Anthony Jenkins, Coppin State University

● Jermaine Williams, Montgomery College

● Kevin Kinnally, Maryland Association of Counties

● Rodney Williams, Maryland Technology Council

● Kory Bailey, Upsurge

● Gwen Greene, AiTech

● David White, Tomorrow’s Bio Today

● Jonathan Horowitz, Washington County Department of Business Development

● Saman Qadeer Ahmad, Qade Law

● Kendra Parlock, NPower

“The appointment of the Equitech Growth Commission brings us one step closer to establishing a strong strategy that will stitch together Maryland’s innovation ecosystem, creating a more sustainable and competitive ecosystem for businesses to thrive,” said Mindy Lehman, chief government relations and policy officer, TEDCO. “These seats have two-year tenures, bringing together Maryland’s thought leaders, allowing opportunities to bring in different perspectives and allowing for more collaboration across the state to bring about a more competitive, inclusive ecosystem.”

