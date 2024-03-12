Photo courtesy University of Maryland.

Small businesses and nonprofits can receive pro bono control risk assessments from Justice for Fraud Victims at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

“A risk assessment can reveal control weaknesses in an organization and will make pragmatic suggestions” as to how to solve them, said Smith Accounting Lecturer and JFV Director Samuel Handwerger. “It is normal for small businesses and nonprofits to have inherent control weaknesses because of their size. This is why they are most vulnerable. We can help find and institute easy mitigating controls without increasing the organization’s budget.”

The work will be CPA-supervised, including under Handwerger, a past recipient of the Maryland Governor’s Volunteer of the Year Award for financial and management advisement to nonprofit organizations.

JFV launched in 2023 as a collaboration of UMD Smith and the Prince George’s County Financial Crimes Unit and State’s Attorney’s Office. The program engages students in investigating financial fraud ― including against members of vulnerable populations ― with local law enforcement officers.

The program further involves forensic accounting in investigating real-life cases of fraud and analyzing evidence from grand jury-subpoenaed documents.

Students also receive assistance from UMD faculty and oversight from certifiedfraud examiners, as well as other professionals.

To arrange an assessment or obtain more information, email at [email protected].

