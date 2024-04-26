(TBM / Mark R. Smith)

Improvements to Tipton Airport and extending its runway were among the topics discussed by Airport Manager Michael Wassel at the BWI Business Partnership’s recent T3 Think Tank, which was held at the airport in Fort Meade.

Wassel, who has run Tipton since it became available to the general market in 1999, said the airport opened with three based aircraft; today, it accommodates 114 tenants who pay $88 per month.

At Tipton, “Our Airport Authority has done a great job of using, maintaining and improving the facility,” said Wassel, “and it now needs to new terminal that will double the size of the current outdated building. Also, we need more hanger space to add to our current buildings that accommodate 36 aircraft, as we have many more on the waiting list.”

(TBM / Mark R. Smith)

The key piece for the airport however, he said, is the long-discussed runway extension, “which would add an additional 1,200 feet to the runway on the east end to the current 3,000 foot strip” and greatly broaden Tipton’s offerings for business travelers.

The next BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 7:30 a.m., and feature Craig Thompson, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority. The event will be held at Live! Hotel & Casino, in Hanover.

(TBM / Mark R. Smith)