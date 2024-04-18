Columbia Association has been recognized for sustainable leadership the national and regional levels by the U.S. Department of Energy. The DOE honored CA with a Goal Achiever Award for hitting its 30% energy savings goal as a partner in the Better Buildings Challenge. This reduction was achieved due to innovative energy efficiency efforts across CA’s 500,000-square-foot building portfolio.

“We are excited to not just achieve our energy savings goal as an organization, but to surpass it and reach 32%,” said CA Vice President of Community Operations Jeremy Scharfenberg. “When we joined the Better Buildings Challenge in 2015, our goal was a 20% reduction in energy use intensity in 10 years. We reached that milestone in 2018, then set 30% as our stretch goal and it’s been an incredibly rewarding mission. Our sustainability team looks forward to continuing to move the needle on CA’s energy efficiency efforts.”