Columbia-based Global Facility Solutions has received the 2024 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The highest honor among Energy Star Awards, it recognizes organizations that have been a Partner of the Year for at least three consecutive years and have exceeded the qualification criteria.

Every year, the Energy Star program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. Energy Star award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the past 30 years.

“As an energy and engineering services firm, energy conservation and sustainability have been a core focus area since I founded the company in 2006,” said Robert Calloway, founder and CEO of Global Facility Solutions. “Sustainable operations and energy upgrades are more important today than ever, and we are excited to partner with Energy Star and the EPA to help drive energy efficiency and sustainability.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of Energy Star partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

