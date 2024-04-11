In response to the Key Bridge collapse, a number of leading business organizations across Maryland have united to form the Building Bridges to Recovery Coalition.

The coalition includes the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baltimore Committee, World Trade Center Institute, Greater Washington Partnership, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, regional and local chambers, economic councils, industry associations, neighborhood groups and others connected to impacted industries and communities.

The Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore infrastructure played a vital role connecting neighborhoods and facilitating the movement of goods, services and tens of thousands of daily commuters. Its failure has already had immense impacts on businesses, residences and communities across the region — repercussions that will continue for the foreseeable future.

The BBRC serves as a centralized hub to better coordinate recovery efforts, including:

Information Exchange: Providing coalition members and businesses with access to vital updates, assessments and insights on business impacts across sectors.

Business Impact Information: Compiling and sharing data regarding impacts, challenges faced, resources needed to aid response efforts, support businesses, workforce and more.

Connection to Resources: Connecting networks and businesses to funding, assistance programs and services for continuity and recovery via the coalition’s mdchamber.org/Bridge resource hub.

Advocacy: Sharing the stories of impacted businesses and communities with policymakers and media, advocating for robust recovery assistance that responds to the needs of the business community.

“Businesses are the backbone of Maryland’s economy and communities,” said Mary Kane, President and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. “This crisis has dealt a tremendous blow across every industry and region. We must unite as one powerful voice advocating for the business community’s interests. This coalition does just that, harnessing our collective strength to facilitate critical information sharing, resource access and advocacy for impacted businesses.”

“Each year at our Annual State of the Ports event we see first-hand just how integral the Port of Baltimore is to our region’s economy,” said Eddie Resende, CEO of the World Trade Center Institute. “Over the last two weeks, we have heard from many of our members about the challenges they now face. The difficulties facing our region are immense, but I am confident our state will unite to face them head on. We are proud to join with other leaders in Maryland’s business community to play our part in moving Maryland forward.”

The BBRC is currently offering the following resources for the business community:

Impact Survey: The coalition is conducting a statewide business impact survey to understand how organizations of all sizes and industries have been affected, even those not directly connected to the Port or bridge area. Survey feedback will inform response efforts and aid in advocating for resources from the Governor’s Office, Department of Commerce, federal agencies and the state legislature.

Resource Hub: A Resource Hub has been launched at mdchamber.org/Bridge to compile key information, updates, and support tools for impacted businesses.



Building Bridges to Recovery Coalition Members

A growing number of business organizations, associations, local and regional chambers, economic development groups and community organizations have joined this effort. Current members include:

Founding Partners

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Greater Baltimore Committee

World Trade Center Institute

Greater Washington Partnership

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Associations, Chambers of Commerce and Community Organizations

Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.

Maryland Motor Trucking Association

Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership

Maryland Tech Council

Maryland Tourism Coalition

Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland

Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce

Cecil County Chamber of Commerce

Central Maryland Chamber

Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce

Dundalk Renaissance Corporation

Frederick County Chamber of Commerce

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce

Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce

Greater Rockville Chamber of Commerce

Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce

Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber

Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce

Worcester County Chamber of Commerce in Ocean Pines

Corporate Partners

Amazon, Comcast NBC Universal, Maryland Bankers Association, T. Rowe Price and The Johns Hopkins University

Organizations can visit mdchamber.org/Bridge to access the Resource Hub, take the impact survey and subscribe for ongoing coalition updates. For more information, contact [email protected].

