The Mint Express will open at 8775 Centre Park Drive in Columbia later this year. (Source: Continental Realty Corportation)

The ownership group of The Mint Room, which operates three restaurants specializing in traditional delicacies from northern India, has chosen Columbia Palace Plaza as the site of its first quick-service restaurant concept, branded The Mint Express.

The restaurant chain, owned by Prince Anand, has signed a lease with Continental Realty Corp. for 2,500 square feet of space within the Giant Food-anchored center and plans to open later this year. The Mint Express represents the group’s fourth restaurant location in Maryland, adding to those operating in Bel Air, Ellicott City and Hunt Valley.

The Mint Express, the QSR will serve Indo-Chinese dishes such as Tandoori, Tikka, Thali, Korma and Butter Chicken, as well as an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian entrées, including Aloo Gobi, Paneer Kadai, Murgh Seekh and Tangdi Kabab. The restaurant will encompass approximately 80 indoor seats for patrons who wish to dine in.

This lease elevates the center to 100 percent occupancy. Located at 8775 Centre Park Drive, the nearly 90,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center features almost 20 tenants. CRC’s Dominique Threatt represented the landlord and Jon Stavrinos of Commercial Real Estate Services of Maryland represented the restaurant in the transaction.

