Columbia-based Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, a lower middle market investment bank with a focus to family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses, has changed its name to Tower Partners and hired Jason Pappas as president and managing director.

The rebrand comes as Tower’s investment banking business continues to experience strong deal flow with an eye toward continued growth of its nationwide practice.

“The name signifies our ability to not only guide executives and entrepreneurs through complicated stages of their businesses, but to understand the pressures they face,” said Erik Endler, managing director, head of mergers and acquisitions at Tower. “We are bringing Wall Street sophistication to Main Street.”

Tower’s team of investment banking veterans has advised sell-side and buy-side engagements with more than $15 billion in value for entrepreneurs, family-run businesses and financial sponsors. Since its inception the firm has completed more than 300 transactions with a closing rate in the top 5% of middle market investment banks. The firm ranks in the top 10% of most-active firms in the middle market.

Tower’s rebranding coincides with the hiring of Jason Pappas as president and managing director. Pappas previously served as CEO and President of RocketDocs, a software as a service sales enablement software company. He was also president, CEO and executive chairman of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, in Baltimore, where he spearheaded a $277 million bond refinancing.

