Michael Patterson (left), a supervisor in APL’s Force Projection Sector, with Kemmie Titus (right), who joined APL in 2022 after receiving her master’s degree in applied and computational mathematics from the University of Maryland. (Credit: Johns Hopkins APL/Craig Weiman)

For the third consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, in Laurel, has won an Early Talent Award from Handshake, an online recruiting platform for college students and recent alumni.

Presented to only 180 out of the more than 900,000 companies that use the platform, the award recognizes employers of choice for Generation Z job seekers.

Handshake works with more than 1,500 colleges and institutions, has more than 15 million student users and works with employers to achieve its mission to “help every student find the right job, no matter where they’re from or who they know.” Handshake commended APL for having managers who care, being mission-driven and fostering structured mentorship opportunities.

The Early Talent Award is based on platform activity rather than nominations. APL’s Talent Services Department uses Handshake to source and build relationships with students and early-career alumni from educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges and minority-serving institutions.

During the past year, the APL has conducted 200 recruiting campaigns that have reached more than 279,000 candidates, resulting in 31,930 applications.

APL has leveraged the platform not only to expand its early-talent pipeline, but also to deepen its engagement with the nation’s diverse STEM talent pool. Fifty-nine percent of applications through Handshake are from students from demographics underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

In addition, through targeted campaigns, APL has recruited 822 applicants from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and 4,163 from Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

