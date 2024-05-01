Public parking rates will rise at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport for the first time in 15 years, effective July 1, per below:



New rates Current rates Long term parking $11 $8 Express parking $14 $10 Daily darage $16 $12 Hourly garage $30 $22 BWI rail station garage $12 $9 Parking rates at BWI Marshall. Rates are per day with a 24-hour maximum. Source: BWI Marshall Airport.



Vehicles parked before July 1 will pay the current rates. The change will be the first parking rate increase at BWI Marshall Airport since 2009. In a statement, the airport said “Parking rates at BWI Marshall will remain very competitive with major U.S. airports.”

The additional revenue generated by the rate changes will be used to support improvements for BWI Marshall’s parking service, including a new guidance system that is being installed in the hourly garage to ease customer navigation to available spaces. Also, eight new electric buses are being added to the airport’s parking shuttle fleet; lighting improvements are being installed along the terminal roadway system; and an airport parking reservation system is being developed. The new rates are also intended to help free up spaces in the Hourly Garage for short-term use by customers meeting or dropping-off passengers.

BWI Marshall offers about 25,000 parking spaces for travelers in the long-term parking lots, express parking lot, daily garage and hourly garage. The nearby BWI Rail Station garage, operated by the Maryland Transit Administration, includes 3,187 public parking spaces. Free shuttle service is available between the rail station garage and the airport terminal.



