The Central Maryland Chamber has a new president and CEO.

Dewan Clayborn (Submitted photo)

Dewan Clayborn, who was most recently president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce near Houston, Texas, will assume leadership of the CMC on May 6, the chamber announced.

Clayborn has worked in the chamber of commerce sector since 2015. Before that, he had a career in management at Sam’s Club and Target.

“We are honored to welcome Dewan Clayborn as our new President & CEO,” said Shay Cook, chair of the CMC’s board. “His proven track record of success in the chamber of commerce world, coupled with his passion for connecting businesses, non-profits, and government, makes him the ideal leader to propel the Central Maryland Chamber to even greater heights.”

While Clayborn led the LCRCC, the organization gained over 800 new members, financial reserves increased significantly, and they achieved a four-star accreditation, placing the organization among the top 3% of chambers nationally, the CMC noted in its announcement of his selection.

Clayborn holds a degree in business administration and certifications in management, chamber of commerce leadership, social justice, and nonprofit leadership.