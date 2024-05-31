From left, Makenzie Lystrup (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kevin Anderson and Thomas Sadowski (MEDCO) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to support Maryland’s aerospace economy. (Photo: NASA/Brian Gabourel)

The Maryland Department of Commerce has signed a new memorandum of understanding with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the Maryland Economic Development Corp. The three-year agreement will support growth in Maryland’s aerospace economy in the area surrounding Goddard in Greenbelt and on the Lower Eastern Shore near the Wallops Flight Facility rocket launch site.



Under the MOU, Commerce and NASA Goddard will collaborate to promote technology transfer, STEM education, aerospace industry development and community outreach, including raising awareness of resources such as Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer funding. The funding supports the creation and growth of new space-related businesses, leading economic development efforts around the two NASA facilities and collaborating on a report analyzing Goddard’s economic impact in Maryland.



The memorandum signing followed a joint workshop on the workforce needs of Maryland’s aerospace industry, led by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and attended by representatives from Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, other education stakeholders and industry leaders.



MEDCO will work with Commerce and NASA to host business outreach events in Prince George’s County and on the Lower Eastern Shore.



“This agreement will allow us to advance innovation and increase equitable access to STEM education for Marylanders, and it reflects our commitment to doing so in partnership,” said Miller. “By bringing together government, industry and education, we have what it takes to prepare for the workforce needs of our time, making our state more competitive in the process. An investment in STEM is an investment in Maryland’s future.”

