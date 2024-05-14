A parking lot was empty on May 14 at Red Lobster in Columbia. The restaurant had been closed, along with three others in Maryland, after the chain posted a loss. (TBM / Jason Whong)

If you’re in the market for used restaurant equipment, you may be able to turn Red Lobster’s recent losses into your gain.

Red Lobster restaurants in Columbia and Laurel are among four in Maryland whose contents are available at fire-sale prices — if you’re able to pick up all the items during a six-hour window on Friday.

Tagex Brands, a company based near Geneva, New York, is auctioning the contents of about 50 Red Lobster restaurants in 21 states as the chain this week closed a number of locations. In November, Red Lobster owner Thai Union reported in its Q3 earnings call that the chain lost more than $11 million and cited a $20 endless shrimp promotion as a factor in the loss.

The contents of the restaurants — furniture and equipment — are being auctioned as lots on the auction website restaurantequipment.bid. In the auctions, winners would take televisions, freezers, refrigerators, ovens, bar stools, chairs, tables, and booths, among other items listed on what the auction site calls “sample inventory lists” that may not exactly match the items available at the restaurant.

According to the lists, The Laurel restaurant item list has one lobster tank, while the Columbia restaurant item list has two. Sorry, no lobsters: perishable goods and alcohol are not included in the auction.

As of this writing, the winning bid for the contents of the Columbia restaurant was $116. The winning bid for the contents of the Laurel restaurant was $1,001.

The winner would have to pick up all of the furniture and equipment between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, or the order will be forfeited with no refund, according to the auction terms.

Two other Maryland Red Lobster locations have their contents for sale: Gaithersburg and Silver Spring.

Signs visible May 14 at the entrance of Red Lobster in Columbia show that the restaurant is closed. (TBM / Jason Whong)