Drivers on Routes 50 and 301 can expect lane closures due to work on the bridge this week.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin installing sensors on the U.S. 50/301 Severn River Bridge in Annapolis on Monday May 6. The overnight work, which includes double lane closures, is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 8.



Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, crews will begin installing sensors on each span of the bridge, starting with the eastbound span. These sensors will be used to monitor and collect data on how temperature changes affect the bridge. The work will take place 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

