

The Maryland Department of Transportation has opened applications for up to $2 million in funding for projects statewide that reinforce safety and improve bicycling infrastructure in communities.

The Kim Lamphier Bikeways Grant Program focuses on building networks of bicycle infrastructure improvements, including better connecting trails and roads, and enhancing last-mile connections to work, school, shopping and transit.

It also seeks to leverage past investments in bicycle facilities, complement existing state, local and federal programs, and promote biking as a safe, fun and healthy transportation mode.

This grant cycle makes an additional $2 million available for locally initiated projects. State funding may be requested for up to 80% of a project’s reimbursable costs and the remaining balance of 20% or more of eligible costs is the responsibility of the applicants to fund through a local match. This program may also be used to match federal funds from discretionary grant programs like Transportation Alternatives.

The program is named after Kim Lamphier, a supporter for safe bicycle access across Maryland. She led efforts to increase bicycle infrastructure funding, update the Three Foot Law, as well eliminate Styrofoam in the state. In 2020, the Maryland General Assembly voted to rename the Bikeways Grant Program in Lamphier’s honor.

Established in 2011 through the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund, the program has funded 234 projects to date, totaling $38.3 million. More information is available at www.mdot.maryland.gov/tso/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=28.

The grant application deadline is May 31 at 5 p.m.



