Everest Group has designated Columbia-based Merkle, dentsu’s technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, as a leader for the second consecutive year in its Marketing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024.



The PEAK Matrix report is a comprehensive evaluation of 34 marketing service providers to assess the current state of the competitive marketing service provider landscape. Everest Group’s report recognizes the need for marketing service providers to shift from traditional offerings to strategic enablement of innovative solutions focused on customer experience.



Everest Group also named Merkle a Major Contender in its Enterprise Immersive Experience Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024. The PEAK Matrix report evaluated 16 immersive service providers from around the world based on design/consulting, execution and managed services capabilities.



Everest Group noted Merkle’s cross-disciplinary design approach integrates data capabilities with AI for immersive experiences, as well as its service offering portfolio that covers all aspects of the value chain, ensuring a well-rounded and healthy array for options.



