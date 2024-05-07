The Business Monthly won 14 awards — including two Best of Show awards — in its division in the Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association’s 2023 editorial, design and revenue contests, which recognize journalism, advertising and other efforts from the previous year.

“I’m pleased that the judges recognized the great work of our staff,” said Jason Whong, publisher of The Business Monthly. “We remain committed to advancing journalism in central Maryland.”

The Business Monthly competed in Division E. First-place winners from each division compete for Best of Show. Pantea Tofangchi, Whong and Natalie Abruzzo won first place and best of show in the Custom Publication category for the Central Maryland Chamber Relocation & Business Guide 2023-2024. Whong also won first place and best of show for self-promotion advertising for an ad for The Business Monthly that was placed in the program for the Howard County Chamber’s signature event.

This ad for The Business Monthly appeared in the program for the Howard County Chamber’s Signature Event.

Senior Writer George Berkheimer won three first-place awards: One for Public Service journalism, for “No way around it if nobody’s willing to run: Some Columbia villages allow election by default.” Another award was for a Sports Feature Story, “Maryland Cycling Classic makes a case for more American racing.” Berkheimer also won first place for his headline, “Now you’re cooking with cannabis: Food service businesses jonesing to put something new on the menu.”

Other first-place wins included:

In New Business Concept / Wild Card, The Business Monthly staff for the underwriting agreement for the Thriving Today series

In Community Service Program, The Business Monthly Staff, for advertising for the Howard Community College Foundation

In Restaurant / Entertainment Ad — Small print only, Whong, for an ad designed for the Lake Shore Severna Park Rotary Crab Feast.

In Business (non-retail) Ad — Small print only: Tofangchi, for an ad designed for Key Process Partners.

In Online Only Ad, The Business Monthly, for an ad for Miller & Smith’s Patapsco Crossing.

Second place wins included:

The contest, governed by the MDDC Press Association’s editorial and advertising committees, admitted over 1,550 entries among 86 categories. There are seven divisions in the contest, which group member publications into categories governed by total audience numbers, combining print and digital readership. One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions. These entries were judged by news media professionals at the New Jersey Press Association.