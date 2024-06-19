Caption: Students can participate in a growing number of apprenticeship programs at Anne Arundel Community College, and through a host of other organizations and institutions. (AACC photo)

Apprenticeships have long been a staple in building and manufacturing trades such as construction, electrotechnology and plumbing, as well as other pursuits like cosmetology and cabinet making.

But since the COVID-19 shutdown, a new day has dawned across that landscape. Because of a dwindling and aging workforce, an expanding array of industries are in search of a more robust talent pool.

Among the many professionals who are striving to bridge this gulf is John Zuknick, vice president of apprenticeship, business and industry solutions with the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. He said that despite the obvious needs across various industries, “significant outreach efforts are still necessary to educate and engage employers.” The goal, said Zuknick, is to get them “more enthusiastic about the benefits and opportunities that apprenticeships offer.”

New markets

The reticence of employers “is partially because apprenticeships can be costly, depending on the program and industry,” Zuknick said. “That’s why increased government funding is crucial, because it can help offset the costs and make apprenticeships more accessible not only to employers, but aspiring apprentices.”

Those aspiring apprentices want to be paid while they learn, too. “There’s a big push in Maryland and nationally to do so,” said Sandy Jones, dean of the School of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at Anne Arundel Community College. “Our goal is to increase the number of apprentices who are paid within youth and/or professional programs.”

AACC works with the AAWDC, which “has a goal of training 6,000 apprentices in the next few years,” Jones said. “Today, its working with a little more than 100. AACC is involved in this effort with three registered programs, in addition to providing related instruction to other entities,” including Associated Builders & Contractors, in Annapolis; and Independent Electrical Contractors, in Laurel. “Those relationships have been ongoing for 25 years.”

But AACC now also sponsors landscape maintenance technicians, table games supervisors and security guards, among various other trades. She said the college’s efforts got a big boost after COVID-19 with $250,000 in grants that were used to cover costs for employers for instruction, tools, equipment, uniforms, laptops,” etc.

While more resources are coming available, Jones agreed with Zuknick that it’s harder to engage these nontraditional participants. “There is still education going on to get to those decision makers concerning how this approach works,” she said “from training to working, then paying the gradual raises and retention.”



Upward mobility

The good news from the standpoint of Minah Woo, vice president of workforce, innovation and strategic partnerships at Howard Community College, is that she’s “seeing more interest” concerning apprenticeships “from employers ― and this starts and ends with them. In the past, they were fine waiting for students to graduate, but now they can’t, so they’re looking for other solutions.”

Woo said that while the employers “are always after a select few workers who fit their needs, being able to invest in growing your own workforce is a better route. Another positive attribute is that they can target and build an inclusive, diverse workforce.”

Another need that has come to the fore concerns soft skills. “They tend to be harder to teach,” she said, “but they can be the determining factor in who companies hire.”

Those companies are often looking for workers in the 11 programs that are offered at HCC, which include hospitality management and allied health, “as well as two we are developing,” said Woo: accounting and teacher education.

Other programs available at HCC include information technology/cybersecurity and medical technology, which are focuses of the Maryland Tech Council, where CEO Kelly Schulz has also observed that more tech companies are creating and/or recruiting from apprenticeship programs. But she noted a key change.

“Apprenticeships today are not what they were a generation ago,” said Schulz. Today’s students “can gain in-demand skills in cybersecurity and IT, and not necessarily need a bachelor’s degree” to advance in their careers.

The two-sided approach for apprentices allows them “to gain on-the-job training while also learning from classroom instruction,” she said. “This is the ‘learn by doing’ model that we accelerated during my time as Maryland Secretary of Labor. Apprenticeships create a wide variety of new career pathways for Marylanders for whom a four-year degree may not be the right choice at this career stage.”

But that won’t prevent them from “building relationships with local employers and gaining transferable skills,” Schulz said, “and be more likely to find a great job in Maryland after high school.”

Statewide numbers

As for the Maryland Department of Labor, Chris MacLarion, director, apprenticeship and training program, said the apprenticeship trend “has exploded and we continue to see a high number.”

One high number of years gone by occurred in 2017, when 95% of the program’s apprenticeships were in the construction field, MacLarion said. But that’s changed, as “industries that embraced the apprenticeship route years ago have returned to it. Since COVID-19, new industries have gotten involved, including child care, teaching, nursing, health care and finance.

“We’d never had an apprenticeship program in the finance industry,” he said, but now it’s one of many: There are 203 active apprenticeship programs in the state via unions, associations, companies, colleges, etc.

“Today we have them for 11,347 apprentices in 123 different occupations, so that’s one-third of the 375 the DOL has conducted since 1962,” said MacLarion. “Some are no longer offered,” such as blacksmithing, bookbinding and cable splicing, due to the simple evolution of the market.

He added the key point of how paid apprenticeship programs are also a way to help alleviate the nation’s college debt issue. “We charge zero and design them fairly quickly,” he said, adding that the investment “is almost always made by the company, industry,” etc., “95% of which need the employees.”

Rating success

So, are the apprenticeship programs working? Answering that question “involves several key metrics,” said Zuknick, including completion rates, employment outcomes, earnings growth, employer satisfaction and skill acquisition.

“Analyzing these metrics can give us a comprehensive understanding of the effectiveness and impact of apprenticeship programs,” he said.

But the best marker of success is simply the number who graduate, said MacLarion, adding “you also want to ensure that they graduate on time and that the company offers outreach and follow-up.”

To Woo, the key is to move forward with a thorough marketing approach. “By raising awareness and demonstrating the value of these programs,” she said, “we can further enhance their adoption and success.”