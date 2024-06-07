ELLICOTT CITY — Bambini Montessori Academy is now enrolling children age 6 weeks to 6 years for preschool at its new Ellicott City location.
The preschool, located in the Taylor Village community near the pool and tennis courts, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Howard County Chamber on Friday.
Justyna Kozlowska, owner of Bambini Montessori Academy, said the preschool has the capacity for 141 children.
The preschool follows the principles of the American Montessori Society, offering self-paced learning. It has separate learning spaces for infants, toddlers and children 3 to 6.
To enroll, visit https://bambinimontessoriacademy.com and click “Schedule a Tour” or call (410) 807-6882.