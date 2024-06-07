Cutting a ceremonial ribbon on Friday, June 7 at Bambini Montessori Academy in Ellicott City are, from left, Jeani Burns of eSPSmart LLC, an Ambassador of the Howard County Chamber; Justyna Kozlowska, owner, Lori Kleppin, director of membership and external affaris for the chamber; Alan Kozlowski, owner; and Kristi Simon, president and CEO of the chamber. (TBM / Jason Whong)

ELLICOTT CITY — Bambini Montessori Academy is now enrolling children age 6 weeks to 6 years for preschool at its new Ellicott City location.

The preschool, located in the Taylor Village community near the pool and tennis courts, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Howard County Chamber on Friday.

Justyna Kozlowska, owner of Bambini Montessori Academy, said the preschool has the capacity for 141 children.

The preschool follows the principles of the American Montessori Society, offering self-paced learning. It has separate learning spaces for infants, toddlers and children 3 to 6.

To enroll, visit https://bambinimontessoriacademy.com and click “Schedule a Tour” or call (410) 807-6882.

A table in a toddler room at Bambini Montessori Academy has a small table and chairs, plus toys on shelves. (TBM / Jason Whong)