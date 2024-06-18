GBC President and CEO Mark Anthony Thomas addresses the crowd at the GBC 69th Annual Meeting at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Courtesy Greater Baltimore Committee)

The Greater Baltimore Committee’s All In 2035 Ten-Year Economic Opportunity Plan for the Baltimore Region, released in May, aims to position the region as a world-class hub for jobs, capital, technologies and entrepreneurship.

TIP Strategies, an Austin-based consulting firm with a national portfolio of economic strategy work, developed the plan, which incorporates the contributions of more than 200 partners and stakeholders.

GBC members got their first look at the finished product during the organization’s 69th Annual Meeting, held at Tradepoint Atlantic.

All In 2035 focuses on the key areas of Industry and Innovation, Place and Community, and Talent and People. It includes supporting a robust ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs, investment in critical infrastructure, and establishing comprehensive business retention, expansion and attraction strategies.

It also prioritizes strategies that align land use and economic development investments, investments in strong, safe communities, and enhanced multimodal activity throughout the region.

The GBC’s annual meeting included remarks by Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Executive Director/CEO Ricky Smith, and GBC Board Chair Dr. Mohan Suntha.

Fitting venue

GBC selected Tradepoint Atlantic as a symbolic venue to unveil its new ten-year plan.

The 3,300-acre global logistics center is poised to become a regional epicenter for economic development, and leaders there demonstrated the importance of regional partnership by making the site available as a staging area for salvage operations following the Key Bridge collapse.

“Partnership between the city and state … is not just a talking point to us, it’s our economic reality,” Moore said. “GBC was one of the first organizations to step up and it was the private sector who said we’re going to play a role in this as well.”

The governor pointed to the recent deal to keep the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore and legislation to revitalize Pimlico and the thoroughbred racing industry as examples of big things he wants to see getting done.

“We now see Baltimore as one of the fastest growing economies in this nation, and we are just getting started,” Moore said. “We need everybody, every second, every community, every home. We are nowhere near done.”

Olszewski pledged to not only build a $2 billion terminal on the Tradepoint Atlantic site, but also “do all we can to accelerate that work and build it even faster.”

Another milestone

Since the last annual meeting in May 2023, the GBC has achieved a few significant milestones that included championing downtown revitalization, advancing transit investment, supporting the restoration and expansion of the Port of Baltimore, co-leading an initiative to address vacant housing in Baltimore City, and establishing a regional investment score card that baselines economic activity.

It also led a unified coalition whose work resulted in the region being selected as one of 31 federal Tech Hubs.

Most recently, the GBC selected place-branding experts Resonance Consultancy, the Ipsos market research firm, and the Baltimore-based Timbre Strategies strategic communications firm to undertake a business investment and civic oriented messaging, branding, and earned media initiative for the seven-jurisdiction region.

Power in partnerships

Jennifer Vey, executive vice president of Policy and Research for the GBC, said the organization will spend the next decade championing a visionary approach to regional growth and development. It will take the lead on some efforts and serve as a limited partner on others, and will support initiatives to create a stronger region spearheaded by other public and private sector leaders.

“The power isn’t in the words [of the plan] themselves, but in the partnerships and hard work needed to execute it,” she said.

Other aspects of GBC’s role in the plan will be to create policy statements and advocate for change that brings the region more in line with the goals of All In 2035 or other GBC initiatives, and keep GBC members informed about activities and plan progress.

GBC will also work to bring key stakeholders together to discuss issues, identify solutions, share information and develop new relationships, and will also lead regional applications for outside funding, similar to the role it played in the Tech Hub effort.

“Our plan is an invitation to be all in on the Baltimore Region and help us build a GBC that not only maximizes the immediate windows of opportunity, but also provides proactive, ambitious, and sustained economic leadership over the next decade and beyond,” said Thomas.

To explore GBC’s All in 2035 plan and learn more, visit https://gbc.org/all-in/.