Ronald Chiu, cofounder and COO of GranitePro, in orange shirt, uses an oversized pair of scissors with Dean Brady, cofounder and CEOm to cut a ceremonial ribbon in front of the new shop on Oak Hall Lane in Columbia. It is the Eldersburg company’s second location. (TBM/Jason Whong)

GranitePro Countertops & Cabinetry has opened a showroom on Oak Hall Lane in Columbia.

It’s the second retail location for the company, which is headquartered and fabricates custom countertops in Eldersburg, Carroll County.

Before cutting a ceremonial ribbon with the Howard County Chamber, Dean Brady, the CEO and founder of GranitePro, said his team has spent the past six months readying the Columbia location and that small businesses like GranitePro are an important part of community.

“We see it as our duty to not only provide our customers with individualized attention and high-quality products but to implement and inspire core human values of honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility, compassion and fairness within our company, that have ripple effects throughout the communities we serve,” Brady said.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the store’s opening “exemplifies hope, vision, a lot of hard work and investment. Taking that leap of faith when so many others are too afraid to tread.

“And so I am always excited to thank the owners and the people who are willing to take a gamble on Howard County, and even more so, take a gamble on themselves.”

County Council Chair Deb Jung said she can’t make it to every ribbon cutting, so she’s selective. “When I saw that GranitePro was opening up a new showroom and I am getting ready to redo my kitchen, you can imagine what I would say: ‘I will be at this grand opening!’”

The shop is located at 6822 Oak Hall Lane, suite C, near Oakland Mills Road.

People mingle in the GranitePro Columbia showroom during its grand opening June 25. (TBM / Jason Whong)