Five-story, 50,000 square foot office building acquired by Beatrice Loving Heart Agency. (Photo credit: MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services)

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of 4201 Mitchellville Road in Bowie, a five-story building in Bowie containing nearly 50,000 square feet of office space, to Beatrice Loving Heart Agency for $6.15 million.



Beatrice Loving Heart Agency, a group which moves elderly and disabled individuals from institutions, nursing facilities and hospitals to their homes, intends to relocate its corporate headquarters from Lanham to Mitchellville later this year. The agency is making plans to assume one floor within the building to house its operations.



Formerly the corporate headquarters for Washington Saving Bank, the asset was 30% leased and occupied at the time of the sales transaction.



“An uncertain interest rate environment, rising prices for construction materials and tenant improvement costs, and higher vacancy rates among commodity office buildings in the suburbs were among the numerous obstacles and headwinds our team overcame to bring this transaction to the finish line,” said MacKenzie Senior Vice President, Brokerage Owen Rouse. “Marketing a well-leased commercial office building in current conditions is a tall task. Finding a credit-worthy buyer for a 30 percent occupied asset in the county adds another layer of difficulty but we were able to clear every hurdle to the satisfaction of both parties.”



Rouse added that it is essential for owners and investors considering selling assets to be “keenly aware of what is transpiring in their specific submarket by consuming timely market intelligence that can provide guidance in their decision-making.



“Holding an asset too long in an illiquid or declining market can force owners to become extended checkwriters due to rising expenses and vacancies,” he said. “Investors cycle into and out of positions for specific reasons and assets can become increasingly difficult to manage as they age.”



Rouse and MacKenzie Senior Vice President, Principal David McClatchy represented the buyer and the seller in this transaction.

