Mary Bello has seen the health care industry from a variety of perspectives. From within hospitals and health systems to private practices and insurance, she’s been able to keep a keen eye cast on the maze.

That means Bello has key intel concerning why accessing, receiving and paying for health care has become so overwhelming for the average citizen. That led to the rollout of Upwell Advisors, her Annapolis-based consulting firm designed to remove the complexity of seeking, obtaining, and paying for medical treatment.

Enter Bello, principal, who is one of a growing number of professionals who are approaching a problem that’s only getting more complex.

The disconnect

It was more than 30 years ago that Bello noticed that “theoretically, the entire health care industry is built to serve our unique health care needs, yet the nation is facing a significant crisis in finding affordable, quality care.

“And I constantly hear the same thing,” she said. “It’s that patients often don’t know where to start when looking to treat their health issues. From their perspective, access to the various types of care they need is fragmented, with little coordination between their health care providers.

That’s where Upwell Advisors comes in. “My clients are those patients, and their families that need help managing their multiple conditions,” Bello said, “who are hospitalized, struggling to understand their medical bills or both.”

It’s at that point where “they have a patient portal for each team, but these teams rarely coordinate well, so it’s really up to the patient to bring these varying factions together. However,” said Bello, a Board Certified Patient Advocate, “no one looks at it from the patient’s perspective.

“And that,” she said, “is where I can help.”

Money saver

What Bello does, after a free consultation for the patient and their family, is offer further consultation starting at $395 for two hours. She answers questions that concern how to stitch together the fragmented maze of information, pay the right price for medicine and set up productive communication with physicians that result in making the most informed choices.

“I can examine the patient’s record, attend appointments with them, analyze their medical charges and even help them renegotiate their medical debts,” she said. “I also do appeals with insurers.”

She offered the “for instance” of a quirk within the Affordable Care Act. While it has benefited many Americans with the preventive care offered under its auspices, “If you mentioned during your appointment that you’d had indigestion during a screening,” Bello said, “the visit becomes a diagnostic event and charges may be incurred.” That just one issue with an aggressive billing cycle that can lead to “plenty of errors, many of which go unquestioned. I’m also seeing people struggle with Medicare Advantage,” she said. “This field is dangerously complex, because people are quickly getting into major financial debt and avoiding care.”

When? Now

The value of firms like Upwell Advisors, said Dr. Tim Romanowski, a primary care physician at Warrior Medical, a direct primary care practice in Annapolis, is pointing out options for patients. “I know of a case in Montana where the cost of a patient’s insurance dropped from $14,000 to $4,000 after switching to the direct primary care approach to coverage, for instance.”

The direct primary care approach “is starting a health care revolution, because doctors and patients are fighting back and looking for other options,” Romanowski said. “This approach allows us to address people, not metrics, and Mary entering this revolution on the ground floor.

“Much of what she’s doing is along the lines of the Health Rosetta,” said Ben Bohonowicz, senior vice president, division director with Employees Benefit Services, in Baltimore, “which is a nonprofit ecosystem of employer’s advisers and vendors that is set up as a blueprint to fix health care.

“The aim is higher quality, improved experiences and lower overall costs,” said Bohonowicz.

“There is a small group of us around the country behind this grassroots effort and its gaining momentum to bring this issue to the forefront and make employers, and employees, healthier.”

That notion is seconded by Gene Ransom, CEO of MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society. “Health benefits are more complex than ever,” he said, “and more costs and risks have been shifted to patients. Services like this will be more commonplace and are required as health insurers have failed their clients.”

Bello also feels that her time is now.

“No one does this for the patients and says, ‘O.K., I’ve got you,’” she said. “People are just twisting in the wind.”