Lois Mikkila, executive director of Association of Community Services of Howard County. (Submitted photo)

It was during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that Lois Mikkila, like many professionals, decided to retire. And she really meant it at the time.

Her long career in the human services field included a stint with the Howard County Department of Community Resources & Services from 2007 to 2015, after which she worked as a consultant within the region’s nonprofit sector. That allowed her to spend more time with her family, among other pursuits.

But then came that part of life that seems to happen when one isn’t necessarily making plans: As she was thinking about possible volunteer opportunities within the County, Mikkila got a call from Association of Community Services of Howard County Board member Laura Salganik. She was wondering if Mikkila would consider becoming the organization’s interim executive director.

Note that word: interim. “Coming back full-time never really occurred to me,” Mikkila said.

But you can guess what happened next. She’s back full-time.

What services does ACS offer?

Strong nonprofits improve the quality of life for all. Therefore, ACS aims to support County nonprofits in the achievement of their missions. We do this by providing training and resources to teach the skills and tools nonprofits need to be effective, fostering connections among agencies to promote greater coordination of services and advocating for the sector. We are sometimes likened to a chamber of commerce for nonprofits.

How many members does ACS have?

We have about 90 organizational members and about 20 individual members. Many of our individual members are retired from nonprofits and/or the business sector, and they join our organization to stay connected. Some are board members and others serve on committees, come to events, etc.

Our organizational members provide services ranging from food assistance to housing, legal services to transportation, mentoring to child care and more ― providing a safety net for those in need. Most of them are rather small, with budgets of less than $500,000 and about a third have budgets under $100,000. What that means is small staff with tight budgets, so the support we offer is important.

Is your membership growing again?

We’re always looking to add more organizations to serve. On that note, we’re considering adding a membership category solely for businesses that provide services to nonprofits.

However, our membership is down from its peak of more than 100. The pandemic has not been kind to membership organizations across the country and it’s been hard to build back up during the past few years. Nonprofits are struggling more now financially than they did before the pandemic. Since membership dues tend to get cut from budgets during tough times, we’re still feeling the impact. We’re optimistic that things are now starting to improve, though.

What is the financial status of ACS?

We are, like all of our members, always struggling to raise the revenue we need to operate and there’s no “fat” in our budget to cut back on. Because of dues, fundraising and contributions being down since the shutdown began, we’ve had to spend some of our reserves during the last few years to continue offering our services. We now also have to rebuild our reserve fund.

What was your bottom line pre-COVID-19 as opposed to 2023?

It was about $350,000 each year. The difference is that we had a healthy reserve fund pre-pandemic. Like anyone, we never know what might arise that we may have to address, so having the cushion of a reserve fund is critical.

How does ACS generate funding?

It comes from different directions. We get some grants from private foundations and County grants, as well as membership dues, registration fees for events, fundraising activities, corporate sponsorships and individual donations. How much comes from what area varies by year.

What’s your big fundraiser?

This year it’s called Celebrating 60 One-derful Years and is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the NonProfit Collaborative in Columbia. It’s going to be a fun indoor/outdoor event with food trucks and games, and we’ll also be debuting a history of nonprofits in Howard County. It will be a visual display and we will also be setting up interviews with attendees. The project shows how the development of our nonprofit sector reflects the history of our county and even national or societal changes.

Ultimately, we want to create a page on our website as a resource to give people a greater understanding of where we’ve been as a sector and where we’re going.

Has your organization received more grants and donations so far this year than it did at this point last year?

We’ve received more this year because of a grant for about $150,000 we received from Howard County Government, to launch HoCo Excel, the county’s nonprofit Excelerator. This is a partnership between ACS, DCRS and the Community Foundation of Howard County to help nonprofits increase their impact and sustainability. We are very excited about it since it allowed us to hire a program manager, Kim Patton, who has years of nonprofit management experience in D.C.and is now able to provide hands-on training to our local nonprofits.

What new offerings do you have coming up?

As part of the Excelerator, Kim will also provide one-on-one coaching and other resources to a small cohort of nonprofits that will be selected this summer for a three-year, capacity-building project. We also plan to begin a series of Business Basics sessions to cover topics like accounting principles and human resource compliance that are critical for every organization, whether they’re for-profit or nonprofit. We’ll be looking for professionals to provide those presentations.

Has your nonprofit Excelerator made an impact yet?

Not yet ― it was just launched in February ― but the response to the workshops has been really positive. We believe it’s going to be a real game-changer for our community.

How does the Racial Equality Toolkit work?

It is designed to offer resources to equip individuals and organizations for their personal and professional racial equity journeys. It’s available to the public at www.acshoco.org and includes articles, web content, books and other references.

What led you back to run a nonprofit after consulting for seven years?

After I’d fully retired a couple of years ago, ACS approached me about taking the interim job. I’ve have been living here in Columbia since 1980 and have been involved with ACS in various roles since the ’90s. It’s an organization I’ve always supported and I agree with its mission. This is the only position I would have come out of retirement for.

How have you addressed difficult issues in your career?

Generally by staying really focused on what I’m trying to accomplish, especially when it calls for dealing with different problems. I realize that I’m not an expert on every issue, so I listen to people who can help as we work to build trust. While the road to reaching your goal may take some twists and turns, if you keep after it, you’ll get to your finish line.

What’s the biggest challenge of your job?

I don’t think there is sufficient understanding of how nonprofits work and the role they play in the community. They offer a variety of essential services like housing, transportation, nutrition, etc. ― yet I don’t know a nonprofit that isn’t constantly worried about keeping their doors open, meeting payroll, etc.

For some reason, it’s understood that for-profit businesses need funds to operate and they work to increase demand for their product or service to bring in greater revenue. For nonprofits, however, clients generally don’t pay for the services they receive. So when demand increases, as it unfortunately has, nonprofits have to scramble to try to find the funding to meet that increased need. It seems like they’re expected to perform miracles without needing adequate income. Fundraising is always hard, but it’s been even harder since the pandemic. It’s a serious situation.

How do you feel about what ACS is achieving?Really good. We’re providing nonprofits with the tools and resources that are key to achieving their missions. I think that we are also building a stronger network among local organizations, which will hopefully lead to greater coordination among service providers. It’s an exciting time to be part of ACS.

What are your goals for the next five years?

I would like to see ACS get back on firm financial footing with more self-sustaining revenue sources. I think one story we have not told the community well enough is that supporting ACS is like supporting the entire nonprofit community. When a business or individual supports us, they support all the nonprofits in the County.

What’s the best thing about your job?

It’s working with nonprofit professionals. I generally think they’re just really wonderful people who can comprehend the big picture and truly want to improve our community. What’s better than that?