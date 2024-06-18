Dr. Omeed Sizar works with a patient to offer VO2 Max testing at Sizar Wellness in Columbia. (Sizar Wellness photo)

Runners, walkers, and couch potatoes, you might want to get your VO2 max tested. Why? And what do those letters and numbers actually mean?

“V” stands for volume or rate. “O2” is oxygen. “Max,” of course, is “maximum.” And so your VO2 max is simply the maximum rate of oxygen your body is able to use during exercise.

Why do we care? Because VO2 max testing is becoming a big business as it is beginning to be regarded as a great predictor of longevity. It’s a measure of cardiorespiratory fitness. Some smartwatches can provide estimates of the measure, though the true figure can only be calculated through medical testing.

Dr. Omeed Sizar, a board-certified family physician who runs Columbia-based Sizar Wellness, is big on VO2 testing because he believes exercise is the single most powerful tool we have to live a longer and healthier life.

Sizar, and other cardiorespiratory fitness experts divide exercise and training into “heart rate zones.” An easy way to define a “zone 2” — which is 60-70% of your maximum heart rate — period of exercise is a walk, run, or cycle during which you can maintain a conversation without getting too out of breath. A “zone 5” — which is 90-100% of your maximum heart rate — is your peak aerobic output, or your VO2 max.

“Peak aerobic cardiorespiratory fitness, as measured by VO2 max, is one of the most potent markers for longevity,” said Sizar. “Physical inactivity should be considered a disease.”

Sizar Wellness offers measurements and tracking tools to guide and motivate people toward optimal health. “As we age, factors such as VO2 max, lung function, and cardiac output decline significantly,” said Sizar. “Our goal is to empower individuals with knowledge of their unique data points and help them reach the top 25% of their age and sex group in terms of fitness.”

VO2 testing isn’t just for athletes. “While professional athletes are more motivated to improve their cardiorespiratory fitness, everyone should consider it,” said Sizar. “Exercise requires no prescription and no money — all you need to do is go for a stroll.”

The good news is, you don’t have to start sprinting. “Begin with a daily step goal and aim for 10,000 steps a day,” Sizar suggested. “Numerous studies show that reaching 10,000 steps daily can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk.”

Why don’t more people know about VO2 and the benefits of testing? Sizar and others are trying to get the word out. “Unfortunately, the popularity of VO2 max testing hasn’t grown as much as it should,” he said. “Even my close friends who are physicians are often unaware of what VO2 max is.”

After working as a hospital medicine physician across nine different hospital systems, Sizar wants to see a change in medicine. “We are great in dealing with acute conditions such as infections, trauma, and critical care issues, and infections, but this is not the right approach to chronic disease such as dementia, heart disease, stroke, diabetes,” he said. “So much of what we do now in medicine is mopping up the floor without turning off the faucet.”

He defines Sizar Wellness as a “longevity-based clinic” designed to bridge the gap between health care and sick care. “My mission now is to prevent patients from ending up in hospital beds by prioritizing disease prevention and reversal, rather than just prolonging its course,” he explained.