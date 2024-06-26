The Maryland Department of Commerce has received a $1,010,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains to accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing technology in small and mid-sized businesses.



The department will use the funds in three different areas: technology readiness assessments for manufacturers, technical assistance for Industry 4.0 technology implementation and general expansion of the existing Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program. This additional support comes on the heels of the second round of Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 funding, in which 26 Maryland manufacturers received grants to help promote industry innovation.



The funding is expected to break down existing barriers by making smart manufacturing technologies and high-performance computing more accessible for use by small and mid-sized manufacturers. It is part of the larger State Manufacturing Leadership Program, a $50 million federal initiative that has issued awards to 12 state-run programs throughout the U.S. to date.



Smart Manufacturing emphasizes the importance of new and evolving technologies within the manufacturing industry; similar to Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 represents the fourth industrial revolution. It focuses on the digitization and automation of manufacturing facilities to help companies remain competitive and drive business growth.



Investing in these integrated and collaborative manufacturing systems is expected to improve production, reduce costs and increase overall efficiency within the manufacturing process, helping companies to remain competitive and drive additional growth.



