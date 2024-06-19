People look at food and drinks about to be served at the grand opening of Takumi. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Samples of sushi rolls and tempura await invited guests at the grand opening of Takumi. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Chefs Tom Tom, left, and Daven Pan, of Takumi Japanese Bistro and Bar at The Mall in Columbia, prepare to remove the head of a tuna as part of a sushi demonstration at the restaurant’s grand opening celebration June 19. (TBM / Jason Whong)

With the head removed and placed on the table, Chef Daven Pan slices the 130-pound tuna, which came from Mexico. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Chefs Tom Tom and Daven Pan show the inside of the tuna to onookers. (TBM / Jason Whong)

The Howard County Chamber’s ceremonial ribbon cutting for Takumi. (TBM / Jason Whong)

A new Japanese restaurant has opened in downtown Columbia. And a Korean bakery may be on the way.

On Tuesday, Takumi Japanese Bistro and Bar held a grand opening at The Mall in Columbia, on the second floor in a space formerly occupied by Starbucks Coffee and Verizon.

Invited guests sampled sushi, appetizers and drinks on Tuesday, and the star of the show was a 130-pound tuna from Mexico. Sushi chefs at the restaurant sliced the fish as part of a demonstration for guests at the grand opening.

In addition to sushi, on the menu at Takumi is A5 (the highest grade) Wagyu beef fried rice; grilled branzino; fried oyster; scallop carpaccio; and chicken katsu (cutlet), plus ika geso (deep fried squid legs). A lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays has four kinds of fried rice including blue crab, bento boxes and other specials.

This is the first Takumi restaurant, said Zong Chen, co-owner of the restaurant, who also owns nearby franchises for Bonchon Korean fried chicken and Kung Fu Tea. Also in his portfolio is Dumpling District, Chen’s brand specializing in soup dumplings, which has a location inside Luna Hall in Ellicott City, and TKK Fried Chicken.

Chen plans to open a second Takumi restaurant in Virginia, though he said on Tuesday he didn’t want to preannounce where that would be.

But, Chen, a chef in multiple cuisine styles, has plans for more business in Columbia, and he said so at a ceremonial ribbon cutting later in the day.

At the ribbon cutting, Matt Hall, who does marketing work for Chen’s restaurants, said Takumi wants to be an active and positive part of the community. “Whether that’s with partnerships with local business, participating in community events or supporting local causes, we want to contribute to the growth and the well-being of this area.”

Del. Jessica Feldmark, who lives in Wilde Lake, thanked Takumi for opening. “We look forward to wonderful food and wonderful partnerships and really appreciate you being here,” Feldmark said.

That’s when Chen mentioned the restaurants he already has in Columbia and said he’s also thinking of opening a Korean bakery here, prompting exclamations of “ooh!” from the assembled crowd. (Chen told The Business Monthly that the bakery would be a Tous Les Jours.)

“Let’s do it!” Feldmark replied.

Chen said he has always had a passion for sushi. “I actually want to be a really good sushi chef,” he told The Business Monthly. In 2007, his first job outside of his family business was at Raku, a sushi restaurant in Bethesda. “I love sushi, so I went there to learn how to make sushi.”

He opened a sushi restaurant with his brother in Columbia Gateway in 2008, but a recession soon followed, and the restaurant folded.

Later he moved into franchises like Bonchon, which took him away from his goal of being a chef.

When he learned of the opportunity in the mall he thought it was a great idea. He connected with Chef Daven Pan, a partner in Takumi, who sliced the tuna in the demonstration.

As guests snapped photos and sampled food and drinks, Chen was all smiles.

“I’m very happy,” Chen said. “My dream came true to open a sushi restaurant.”

This story has been updated.