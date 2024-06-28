Columbia-based TEDCO has unveiled its list of the 2024 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program awardees. Funding will be awarded to 18 projects spanning across nine counties and Baltimore City, including the Howard County Library System and Inncuvate Community Development Partners, in Bowie.



Created through legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the Makerspace Program provides grants of up to $100,000 and technical assistance for qualified entities looking to establish a new Makerspace, expand an existing Makerspace or develop Makerspace programming.



The goal is to grow a statewide community of Makerspaces that provides entrepreneurs with access to tools, technologies and knowledge to support their growth and development, as well as expand workforce training.



The 18 awardees for the 2024 Makerspace Program include:



● Allegany College of Maryland

● Baltimore Jewelry Center

● Baltimore Underground Science Space

● Dent Education

● Digital Harbor Foundation

● Hagerstown Community College

● Howard County Library System

● Inncuvate Community Development Partners

● KID Museum

● Melwood Horticultural Training Center

● MidAtlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory

● Paxspace

● Players Philanthropy Fund

● Rockville Science Center

● Salisbury University, Perdue School of Business

● Station North Tool Library

● Training Grounds

● Washington College



