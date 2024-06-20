Columbia-based Tenable Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eureka Security, a provider of data security posture management for cloud environments.

Eureka helps security teams gain a holistic view into an organization’s cloud data security footprint, fight policy drift and misconfigurations that put data at risk, and continuously improve their security posture over time. The acquisition is expected to close this month.

By adding DSPM capabilities to its cloud-native application protection platform solution, Tenable will help customers identify key evidence related to cloud data risk, including where sensitive data resides in the cloud, who has access to that data and the severity of the risk posed by potential data compromise. This type of visibility is central to an organization’s ability to accurately assess its cloud security compliance.

In the 2024 Tenable Cloud Security Outlook study, 95% of organizations polled had experienced cloud-related breaches in the previous 18 months. Among those, 92% reported exposure of sensitive data, and a majority acknowledged being harmed by the data exposure.

“Eureka Security’s data-centric approach provides the visibility, control and automation needed to navigate the dynamic cloud landscape while ensuring the highest level of security and compliance,” said Liat Hayun, co-founder and CEO, Eureka Security. “We’re excited to join Tenable. Integrating our capabilities into Tenable’s CNAPP offering creates a compelling capability for customers. Tenable also brings an expansive customer base, and strong go-to-market capabilities. We couldn’t have found a better match to help us expand our mission to reduce cloud data risk globally.”

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year.