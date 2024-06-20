TowerCares Foundation’s June 7 golf tournament broke a fundraising record. (Submitted photo)

The 41st annual Tower Classic Golf Tournament broke its own fundraising record, raising more than $68,000 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. The tournament, held this year at Renditions Golf Club in Davidsonville, has helped raise more than $1 million for the Children’s Center since its inception the years.

More than 130 golfers and 50 sponsors participated in this year’s Tower Classic tournament, including presenting sponsor Allied Solutions. It raised $68,725 for the Children’s Center — the highest amount in the event’s 41-year history.

The 2024 Tower Classic Champion was Sadie Schisler, a JHCC patient and ambassador. When Sadie was four years old, a blood test revealed dangerously high blood sugar levels. Alarmed, her pediatrician told her parents to immediately take her to JHCC.

There, Sadie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Today, thanks in large part to the ongoing care she receives at JHCC, Sadie is a happy, energetic seven–year-old. Through her own experiences, Sadie has helped educate her classmates and others about the disease.

Proceeds from the annual tournament, hosted by the TowerCares Foundation and sponsored by Tower Federal Credit Union, provide critical resources for children like Sadie receiving care at JHCC.

“It is an honor to again support the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and their mission to provide specialized care and services to over 9,000 children and their families,” said Rick Stafford, TowerCares Foundation president. “We are very grateful to all of our players, sponsors, and volunteers who bring the Tower Classic Golf Tournament to life each year.”

