Members of the Baltimore Regional Tech Hub consortium will work on developing a stronger pitch for the next round of Tech Hub funding. (Source: Greater Baltimore Committee)

The Baltimore Region is not among the 12 recipients that will receive federal funding for Tech Hub Phase 2 proposals. The Greater Baltimore Committee was targeting a $70 million request in the US Department of Commerce’s most recent funding round.

“While we’re disappointed, we’ve been reminded that the Tech Hub program is a multi-phase $10 billion effort, with just $504 million awarded in this initial funding round,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, president and CEO of the GBC. “Our proposal, crafted by a 48-member region-wide consortium, outlined four ambitious strategies to accelerate our innovation ecosystem and support the national security objectives defined in the US CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) Act.”

According to Thomas, the GBC received more than 100 letters of support outlining more than $800 million in commitments. This included direct investments from consortium members, catalyzed support from tech hub projects, and regional partners aligning their existing investments to support our future as a global hub for innovation.

“We’re grateful for the support of our partners to get to this point as we’re setting the stage for GBC to be the fiercest champion of the Baltimore Region for economic investment and game-changing opportunities,” he said. “The Tech Hub program was launched early in my tenure and it’s a step toward much broader ambitions for the GBC’s economic work.’

The Department of Commerce has requested $4 billion to support the next funding round for tech hubs, a significant increase.

Speaking on WYPR radio on July 3, Thomas said it appears that many of the Tech Hub ecosystems that received funding in the initial round were at an earlier stage in their development and needed more capacity than the Baltimore Region. Despite losing the funding in this round, he confirmed that that the Baltimore Region did receive a $500,000 federal grant to develop a proposal for the second round of funding.