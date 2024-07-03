The Maryland Department of Health and the Health Services Cost Review Commission received grant funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to support Maryland’s implementation of the federal States Advancing All-Payer Equity Approaches and Development Model.



The funding and new model will enable Maryland to build on its unique all-payer hospital rate setting system, with a broader focus on support for primary care, population health and health equity.



AHEAD drives health care transformation both by improving total population health and lowering costs across all payers — including Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers. The model supports the delivery of high-quality care, greater care coordination, and advanced health equity by supporting underserved patients.



AHEAD will also increase resources to support primary care and transform health care in the community.



Maryland’s request for AHEAD Model Cooperative Agreement funding focused on health equity and health-related social needs. The grant award includes funding for:



● Regional community-based population health hubs to support community-level population health investment and efforts to address health-related social needs;

● Community grants to address population health and health-related social needs; and

● Technology for statewide coordinated health-related social needs screening and referral.



Maryland will begin implementing the AHEAD model on Jan. 1, 2026.



“As the end of Maryland’s Total Cost of Care Model approaches, participation in the federal AHEAD Model will enable Maryland to continue and deepen our long-term commitment to improving statewide health equity, health care quality and health outcomes ― all while controlling cost growth,“ said Health Services Cost Review Commission Executive Director Jon Kromm.



For more information, visit hscrc.maryland.gov/Pages/ahead-model.aspx.



