Frank Stronach, founder of the Stronach Group which currently owns Laurel Park and Pimlico Racecourse, was arrested on June 7, 2024, in Ontario, Canada, and charged with five criminal sexual offenses.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit charged the 91-year-old Stronach with rape, indecent assault on a female, two sexual assaults and forcible confinement related to alleged assaults spanning from the 1980s to as recent as 2023.

On June 26, police added eight new charges after identifying additional victims as part of their investigation.

Stronach resigned as trustee of The Stronach Group in 2013. His daughter, Belinda, currently serves as chair, president and CEO of The Stronach Group.

Belinda Stronach gained full control of TSG’s horse racing, gaming, real estate and related assets in 2020 as part of the settlement to a 2018 lawsuit filed against her by her parents, Frank and Elfriede Stronach, alleging non-compliance with TSG management commitments.

Frank Stronach was released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.