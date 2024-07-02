For the third year in a row, Tin Lizzie Wineworks was named WineMaker Magazine’s U-Vint (make your own wine facility) of the year at their national convention in Charlottesville, Va. Wineworks winemakers and their wines were awarded the most total points in the WineMaker Magazine 2024 International Amateur Wine Competition. The wines made at the Wineworks racked up 47 medals including 12 gold medals for everything from delicate white wines to bold Bordeaux-style blends.

“Hat trick, three-peat, call it what you want, winning this award for the third year in a row is just amazing!” said Dave Zuchero, owner and head winemaking instructor. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of all our winemakers and especially those who made all these award-winning wines with us and took the time to enter them in this competition.”

“We’re thrilled to receive a gold medal for our Super Tuscan style blend,” said Jeff and Ann Mowrey of Fulton. “Working with Tin Lizzie Wineworks and learning about the winemaking process has been very educational. We’ve really enjoyed seeing how our wine has evolved from a simple grape to a fully aged wine.”

Another gold medal winner, Eric Smith of Columbia, the program scientist for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope said, “Winning a gold medal for the wine I dedicated to the start of JWST science operations seems only fitting.”

Tin Lizzie Wineworks has been helping wine lovers create their own signature, award-winning wines for the past 18 years, providing everything aspiring winemakers need to make their own world-class, award-winning wines, from grapes to glass.

Zuchero has been making wine for more than 50 years and is the third of four generations of winemakers in his Italian-American family. He is a microbiologist and has a certificate in winemaking from the University of California at Davis, the leading winemaking school in the country.