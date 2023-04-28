Anne Arundel County’s bond rating has been upgraded to AAA by Fitch Ratings, making it one of 52 counties in the nation with a AAA rating from all three major credit agencies.

In its commentary, Fitch characterized the County’s credit outlook as “Stable” and cited low long-term debt liability, superior operating performance and increased levels of reserves as key ratings rivers for the upgraded AAA rating.

Earlier this spring, the county was notified that it retained its AAA ratings from Moody’s and S&P.

