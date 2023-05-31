Steuart Pittman. Photo courtesy AA County Gov’t.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the county’s participation in The Chase Your Dreams Initiative’s new project, Hoops for Hope, and invited community members to attend the Ribbon Cutting at Meade Village Park, which is located at 1750 Meade Village Circle, in Severn, at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.

The ceremony will include remarks from Trevelin Queen, an Indiana Pacers NBA player and former Anne Arundel County resident. The ceremony will be followed by the annual Tunnel Vision League basketball tournament.

This partnership between Pittman’s office, the Chase Your Dreams Initiative and Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks includes park upgrades in Meade Village featuring two new basketball courts, a new parking lot and a new mural that will be installed and led by Tunnel Vision’s lead designer and renowned muralist Comacell Brown.

“It’s important for me to return to my home where my dreams of one day playing in the NBA started, and be able to give back and give others hope,” said Queen, who is also a graduate of North County High School. “Investing in a project like this shows that we care about investing in the well-being of our future young leaders.”

Sponsors of the Hoops for Hope Project & The Tunnel Vision League include Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Anne Arundel County Office of the County Executive, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Arundel Community Development Services Inc., Dare To Live Right, Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County, Queen Family Foundation, Tunnel Vision and United Way of Central Maryland.

