Steuart Pittman. Photo courtesy AA County Gov’t.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman introduced his fiscal 2024 supplemental budget to the County Council, which includes additional funding to raise teacher starting salaries, hire more police officers, raise library staff pay and improve infrastructure.

“This supplemental [budget] makes a good budget better,” said Pittman. “It reflects the priorities brought to us by County Council members from both sides of the aisle, as well as those of our administration and the public. I am particularly pleased to be making additional investments in teacher starting salaries, police, library pay and school nurse pay.”

The supplemental budget further increases investment in the future of education in Anne Arundel County. It reallocates $3.1 million in cuts proposed by the County Auditor to address the urgent need to staff the almost 200 vacant teaching positions by raising teacher starting salaries to $58,161, bringing them in line with surrounding jurisdictions. It also includes $530,000 of additional funding for Anne Arundel County Public Library staff salary enhancements, and $130,000 of additional funding for increases to school nurse salaries.

The supplemental budget also moves the needle forward with much-needed investments in public safety by adding 10 new police officer positions and a captain’s position in the Sheriff’s Office, as well as additional support for the county’s Police Accountability Board.

In the Capital Budget, the supplemental budget adds almost $3 million in funding to address critical infrastructure needs, including road reconstruction and resurfacing, and a study on sidewalks on Shore Acres Road. It also provides $250,000 of additional funding to expedite the renovation of the Anne Arundel Community College Glen Burnie Town Center Tutoring Center.

The County Council will meet on Wednesday, June 14, in the council chambers for the final vote on the fiscal 2024 budget. For more information, visit www.aacounty.org/fy24budget. The supplemental budget letter and amendments will be available at www.aacounty.org/departments/county-council.

