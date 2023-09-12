Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order 61 to create the Crownsville Advisory Committee for the Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park. It will collect and compile public input, make recommendations for uses of the property and advise the county executive and county departments on the planning process for the site.

The Committee will also consider the cultural history of the site, the health and wellness of county residents, residents’ need for recreation and parks, and necessary infrastructure to support these uses of the property.

Members of the Crownsville Advisory Committee members are:

● Chris Trumbauer, chair, Anne Arundel County Budget Officer

● Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, District 6

● State Senator Dawn Gile, District 33

● Del. Heather Bagnall, District 33C

● Del. Stuart Schmidt, District 33B

● Larry Walker, Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives

● Asha Smith, Anne Arundel County’s Office of Equity and Human Rights

● Jacqueline Boone Allsup, Anne Arundel County NAACP Branch

● Pamela Brown, Anne Arundel County’s Partnership for Children, Youth and Families

● Isabella Firth, Maryland Commission on Civil Rights

● Scott Hymes, Crownsville Conservancy

● Joyce Rosencranz, Generals Highway Council of Civic Associations

● Allison Taylor, government relations at Kaiser Permanente

● Christine Anderson, chief administrative officer (ex-officio)

The Committee’s first meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at 100 Community Place, Crownsville. Details on the meeting and other updates on the committee will be posted on aacounty.org/crownsville-advisory-committee.

