Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, businesses in Anne Arundel County will no longer provide plastic bags to customers, as the Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act (Bill 19-23) takes effect.

Retail establishments may provide paper carry-out bags and reusable carry-out bags at no cost until Feb. 1, 2024, after which they must charge at least 10 cents to cover the cost for each paper bag. There are exceptions to the plastic bag ban for certain approved uses, such as those that contain, package or wrap raw meat.

The new law aims to significantly reduce the contribution to plastic waste, litter and pollution by reducing the number of single-use plastic carry-out bags. The plastics typically used in these bags contain chemical additives that become microplastics, which pollute the environment and pose serious health threats to humans and wildlife.

For more information, visit aacounty.org/bring-your-own-bag, where business owners and/or the public can view download printable notices.



