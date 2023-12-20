Anne Arundel County will serve as a host site for Gov. Wes Moore’s Service Year Option and Maryland Corps. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation, seven members from the inaugural Service Year Option and Maryland Corps classes have been selected to work in multiple county agencies, including the Office of the County Executive.

● Tom Ni joined the Office’s Communications and Government Relations teams and will support the creation of communications materials and assist with legislative efforts.

● Virginia Allen, Beverly Webb and Kayla Wittsack joined the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. Working with the County’s eight senior activity centers, they will help create and facilitate activities for center members, and assist with day-to-day operations.

● Kristina Perry Alexander joined the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. She will support the Resilience Authority with project management and development responsibilities, and promote climate-resilient infrastructure throughout the county.

● Jordan Ledbetter and Coleman Munoz joined the Office of Central Service’s Fleet Administration Division. After completing training, both will become entry-level automotive mechanics and assist with the mechanical repair and maintenance of more than 3,000 cars and trucks, including police vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, etc.

The Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation, in its first year, is expanding service and volunteerism statewide, creating new pathways of service to meet community needs, enhancing workforce development, and promoting preparedness for both higher and vocational education. Roles at the host sites can range from academic tutoring, assisting in health care facilities and advancing public safety to taking up environment conservation projects.

