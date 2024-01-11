Alison Flores, director, Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resourcs. (Source: Anne Arundel County)

Alison Flores has been hired as Anne Arundel County’s first director of the Office of Hispanic/Latino and Multicultural Resources. Flores most recently served as the deputy director for the Prince George’s County Office of Community Relations.

Previously, she served as the Latino affairs liaison for the Prince George’s County Executive’s Office, where she successfully developed and managed relationships and worked to ensure that Latino residents had access to government services and programs.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

