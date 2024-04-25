Anne Arundel County has created the county’s first environmental subcabinet in an effort to connect staff from across county government to collaborate on environmentally-focused initiatives.

The group is facilitated by the county Senior Environmental Policy Advisor Erik Michelsen and it will meet on a bi-monthly basis. During the first meeting, staff from the departments of Central Services, Public Works, Inspections & Permits, Recreation & Parks, Planning & Zoning and Emergency Management met with Matt Fleming, the executive director of the Resilience Authority of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, to discuss issues such as tree planting, invasive control and preservation efforts.

“Anne Arundel County is doing tremendous work to protect and enhance the environment locally and manage the challenges associated with increasingly intense weather events,” said Michelsen. “Regular communication between County agencies is critical to ensuring that this work moves forward efficiently and smoothly, and to identifying opportunities to collaborate and coordinate early in the process.”

The group will also work closely with the Authority on climate resilience projects such as sea level rise adaptation planning, flood mitigation, refining stormwater standards for new development, improving energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy efforts locally.

