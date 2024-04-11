Gov. Wes Moore, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Small Business Administration have opened a Disaster Assistance Business Recovery Center in northern Anne Arundel County to support businesses impacted by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The BRC, which is located at Arundel Christian Church, at 710 Aquahart Road in the Harundale section of Glen Burnie, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Customer service representatives at the SBA’s BRCs will assist business owners in completing their disaster loan applications, accept documents for existing applications and provide the status of loan applications.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor, Maryland Insurance Administration, Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team, Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management, Arundel Workforce Development Corp., Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp., Anne Arundel Community Development Services and the Department of Social Services will also be on site to connect businesses with vital information and services.

“Maryland Business Resource Centers have been an invaluable asset to our community in the wake of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” said Moore. “The new Glen Burnie location will help small business owners connect with specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans for up to $2 million to help overcome any temporary loss of revenue stemming from the bridge collapse. The Biden-Harris administration has been an incredible partner, and we’re grateful to SBA Administrator [Isabella Casillas] Guzman for helping open new locations to serve Marylanders as we respond to the economic disruptions caused by this tragedy.”

“I have heard first-hand the challenges businesses are facing as a result of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” said Pittman. “We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to provide them with all the necessary support they need during this difficult time.”

