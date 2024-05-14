AAEDC has released an RFP for the redevelopment of 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd in Glen Burnie. (Submitted photo)

Efforts to revitalize Downtown Glen Burnie and its surrounds are getting a major boost from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. and the Maryland Economic Development Corp., as the partnership has issued a Request for Proposals to redevelopment an approximately 13-acre County-owned property at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard.



The site is located near the intersection of B&A Boulevard and 8th Avenue, within a quarter mile of the Maryland Transit Administration’s Cromwell light rail station and near the B&A Trail. It features Sustainable Community Overlay zoning, which allows for a wide range of uses and densities.



The AAEDC is aiming to identify the highest-ranked Responding Entity to undertake the redevelopment of the property, which may include commercial, retail and residential components.



There will be an optional pre-proposal site visit at the property on May 15, at 11:30 a.m., and a pre-proposal virtual meeting on May 23, at 10 a.m., to provide an opportunity for questions and clarification. Proposals must be submitted electronically to [email protected] by Wednesday, June 19, at 3 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.



For more information, visit www.aaedc.org/business/7409-baltimore-annapolis-boulevard-rfp.

