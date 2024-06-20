The Anne Arundel County Council approved Anne Arundel County’s fiscal 2025 budget by a 4-3 vote. County Executive Steuart Pittman introduced the budget on May 1; it makes several key investments in county priorities while maintaining the lowest tax rates in the region.

Councilmembers Allison Pickard, Julie Hummer, Lisa Rodvien and Pete Smith voted in favor of the budget. The highlights include:

Protecting Communities

Pittman’s fiscal ’25 budget raises the starting salary for police officers to the highest level in Maryland and offers a substantial pay package to retain current officers. The budget also allocates funds to train 70 new firefighter recruits and provides hiring bonuses for detention officers to help reduce vacancies. Additionally, it finances a program to ensure a Sheriff’s Deputy is present in every courtroom.

Investing in Tomorrow’s Leaders

The budget prioritizes education by fully funding Anne Arundel County Public School Superintendent Mark Bedell’s compensation request with a step increase and a 3% cost-of-living adjustment. The budget meets all the current year Maryland Blueprint for Education requirements, solidifying the county’s commitment to a strong school system. It also includes critical funding for the Anne Arundel County Public Library, increases funding for Anne Arundel Community College, supports pre-K provider programs, starts a new middle school Athletics Program, and implements a virtual tutoring and homework after-school program.

Improving Quality of Life

The budget bolsters the well-being of county communities by maintaining investments in successful pandemic-era programs. It allocates $1.5 million to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and funds the Department of Social Services’ SNAP program, benefiting more than 36,000 children across the county. Additionally, the budget supports the Mental Health Agency’s Crisis Response Team and adds a position in the Department of Health to oversee the Cure Violence program.

Safeguarding Our Environment

Pittman recently announced the formation of the county’s first environmental subcabinet to spearhead sustainability efforts and further the administration’s progress in protecting natural resources. This year’s budget includes funding for staff at the soon-to-open Jug Bay Emory Waters Nature Preserve and expands the popular River Days Festival series to five locations, offering free public water access for families.

Critical Services/Fiscal Responsibility

This year, Anne Arundel County upheld its Triple-A bond rating from all three major rating agencies for the second consecutive year. The agencies acknowledged the county’s robust economic indicators and fiscally responsible enhancements to governmental institutions that serve residents. The budget includes nearly a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for both union and non-represented employees, and allocates funds to cover rising information technology expenses for the new Police Real Time Information Center, the Land Use Navigator, and other tools aimed at improving operations and enhancing security protocols.

While the budget remained largely unchanged from its introduction, the County Council reallocated funding from the delayed New Village Academy opening to other priorities, including elementary school classroom teaching positions, support for teacher planning time and pre-kindergarten programs. Pittman also added funding for several capital budget programs and an additional position for the library system at the County Council’s request.

For more information on the budget, visit aacounty.org/fy25budget.