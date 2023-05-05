Source: Columbia Association

Columbia Association will once again present Lakefront Live, providing more than 60 nights of free entertainment at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront.

The summertime staple returns with long time favorites and new additions that aim to reflect and welcome the diverse Columbia community. That includes a fresh slate of headline performers and the relaunch of free lunchtime programming focused around wellness and education.

Lakefront Live once again features five headline performances, plus two artists prior to the fireworks display on July 4 (Sugaray Rayford, Holly Montgomery Band). The line-up is comprised of a diverse group of international, national and regionally-recognized artists, curated in partnership with the Columbia Festival of the Arts.

The headline acts include:

● Thursday, May 18: Roberta Lea, The 19th Street Band

● Thursday, June 15: Elikeh

● Thursday, July 17: Vanessa Collier (River Hill High alum)

● Thursday, Aug. 24: Troker

● Thursday, Sept. 21: Excelsis Percussion

All headliners start at 7 p.m. The newly opened Offshore (located in the former Clyde’s restaurant space) will offer food and drink at every headline show.

CA is also supporting CFA to host a number of acts in commemoration of Juneteenth, which will take place on Sunday, June 18, during Lakefest. That schedule includes the Wilde Lake High School Step TEAM, Bfunk Dance Company and Delfeayo Marsalis.

The decades-long tradition of movie nights will continue under Lakefront Live with crowd favorite Tom “Mr. B” Brzezinski. Supported by the Columbia Film Society, 30 movies are scheduled to be screened from mid-May to early October. Dancin’ Under the People Tree will return, marking a strong tradition of CA fitness instructors leading people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in some feel good movement.

Another 25 nights of free local and regional music are also included in the Lakefront Live line-up. For the full schedule of events, visit LakefrontLive.org.

In response to community feedback, CA is bringing back lunchtime programming at the Lakefront. CA fitness instructors will teach free exercise classes for all ages, promoting a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, CA partners at the Howard County Library System will bring family-focused education and literary opportunities.

The schedule for lunchtime programming will be released in the coming weeks.

